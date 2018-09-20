Goodrum (quadriceps) is hoping to return Saturday against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Goodrum has missed six consecutive games while nursing a deep quadriceps bruise that he suffered during a collision with teammate Christin Stewart. The utility man resumed running earlier in the week and was able to take batting practice Thursday. Assuming Goodrum checks out OK in the coming days, it sounds like he'll be cleared to return for the final week-plus of the season.