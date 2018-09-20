Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Hoping to return Saturday
Goodrum (quadriceps) is hoping to return Saturday against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Goodrum has missed six consecutive games while nursing a deep quadriceps bruise that he suffered during a collision with teammate Christin Stewart. The utility man resumed running earlier in the week and was able to take batting practice Thursday. Assuming Goodrum checks out OK in the coming days, it sounds like he'll be cleared to return for the final week-plus of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...