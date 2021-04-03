Goodrum is starting at second base and batting eighth in Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Goodrum didn't start in Thursday's season opener, but Jonathan Schoop is shifting over to first Saturday with Miguel Cabrera getting the nod at DH, which opens up the keystone for Goodrum. Manager A.J. Hinch has preached versatility this season, and it certainly looks like the Tigers have plenty of moving pieces early in the year. That means Goodrum is likely to play all over the field, though it remains unclear if he'll get enough at-bats to be fantasy relevant.