Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Lands on IL
Goodrum was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday night due to a left groin strain.
Goodrum was pulled from Friday's matchup due to a groin issue, and after dealing with a similar issue earlier in the week, the Tigers will place him on the injured list. He'll be eligible to return beginning Sept. 2. Detroit will announce a corresponding move prior to Saturday's matchup.
