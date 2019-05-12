Goodrum will start in right field and lead off Sunday against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Goodrum will set the table against Twins southpaw Martin Perez after previously hitting atop the order against right-handed pitchers on two occasions earlier in the series. Manager Ron Gardenhire appears to have at least temporarily settled on Goodrum as the leadoff man in place of the slumping Jeimer Candelario, who has batted in the bottom half of the lineup in each of his three starts during the series.