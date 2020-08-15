Goodrum went 1-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base, a walk, two RBI and a run scored but it wasn't enough as the Tigers lost 10-5 to the Indians on Friday.

Goodrum got the Tigers their only lead of the evening after he smoked a two-run shot to right field in the third inning to put his club up 3-2. The 28-year-old shortstop has been very streaky at the plate as he has nine hits and nine RBI in his last seven games, but he has also gone hitless in three of those outings and has 10 strikeouts over that same span. If he can maintain better consistency at the plate, Goodrum still remains a risky add due to his high strikeout percentage (36.6%) and inconsistent ability to get on base as a leadoff hitter.