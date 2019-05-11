Goodrum exited Friday night's game against the Twins with an undisclosed injury after colliding with Marwin Gonzalez on a play at first base, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It looked as though Gonzalez took the brunt of the blow, but both players were forced to leave the ballgame immediately after the play. Goodrum will be considered day-to-day until further notice.

