Goodrum went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Saturday's loss. He was also caught stealing.

Goodrum took on the role of slugger again, bopping his 12th homer of the year off Trevor Hildenberger, the Twins' Saturday closer, to cut the Tigers' deficit to 4-3. Goodrum's .232/.297/.435 doesn't inspire a lot of confidence, but the 26-year-old's flashes of a power-speed combo make him an intriguing deep-league utility piece for the rest of the this year and, if he can step up through September, heading into 2019.