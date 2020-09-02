Goodrum is expected to be out of Wednesday's lineup in Milwaukee due to an abdominal injury, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old appeared to be clutching at his side after a flyout Tuesday, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue since he never exited the contest despite the lopsided score. Goodrum is also 3-for-24 with 14 strikeouts in his past seven games, so it may be a good time for a day off regardless of the injury. Willi Castro is likely to take over at shortstop for the Tigers on Wednesday.