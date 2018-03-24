Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Likely to make team
With the Tigers releasing Alexi Amarista on Saturday, Goodrum is likely to make the Opening Day roster as a reserve, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Amarista and Goodrum were essentially battling for a utility role this spring, so it's expected now that Goodrum will make the team and provide depth at several positions. The 26-year-old went just 1-for-17 in a short stint with the Twins last year, but he did show some promise at the Triple-A level, hitting 13 home runs and stealing 11 bases in 127 games to go with a serviceable .265 average. Goodrum could offer a little speed and power if any injuries opened the door to regular playing time.
