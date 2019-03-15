Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Looking good at the plate
Goodrum is slashing .344/.400/.594 through 32 Grapefruit League at-bats with two home runs, six RBI and a stolen base.
Goodrum had a quietly productive 2018 campaign with 16 home runs and 12 stolen bases in 444 at-bats, and he could earn even more regular playing time in 2019. The 27-year-old is versatile enough to play all over the field, which also helps his cause with the Tigers and among fantasy owners, as he should end up with eligibility at several positions.
