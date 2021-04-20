Goodrum will start at shortstop and bat second Tuesday against the Pirates, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Though he has yet to make a start at first base or designated hitter this season, Goodrum has been one of the main beneficiaries from Miguel Cabrera's (biceps) placement on the injured list just over a week ago. With Jonathan Schoop shifting over to first base more frequently in Cabrera's absence, Goodrum has been able to pick up regular work in the middle infield. Goodrum will be making his sixth start in a row Tuesday, with five coming at either second base or shortstop.