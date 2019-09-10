Goodrum (groin) is not expected to return to action this season, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Manager Ron Gardenhire suggested in late August that Goodrum was likely done. He was more definitive in his assessment Tuesday, saying Goodrum's season is over barring a "miracle." Goodrum finishes just shy of a two-win season (by fWAR) in 2019, so he should be considered one of the few sure things for the Tigers' 2020 lineup. His speed should keep him relevant in 15-team mixed formats.