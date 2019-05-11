Goodrum (knee) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.

Goodrum exited Friday's game with a bruised knee and will be held out of the first game of Saturday's twin bill as a result. He has not been ruled out for Game 2 just yet, but it's certainly possible his injury prevents him from playing at all in either game.