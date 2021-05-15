site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-niko-goodrum-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Goodrum is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cubs.
Goodrum will receive day off after playing in four consecutive games. Harold Castro will take over at shortstop and bat sixth in the lineup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read