Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Goodrum (groin) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's spring game against the Blue Jays, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.
Goodrum had a shot to play Wednesday, but the Tigers will give him at least one more day to rest and recover before adding him back to the lineup.
