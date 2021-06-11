site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Not starting Friday
Goodrum is out of the lineup Friday against the White Sox.
Goodrum is 1-for-19 over his past five games and will head to the bench Friday. Isaac Paredes will work at shortstop and bat seventh.
