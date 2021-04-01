Goodrum is out of the lineup for Thursday's season opener against Cleveland, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

An everyday player for much of his past three seasons in Detroit, Goodrum appears set to transition into more of a utility role in 2021. He'll likely be in store for a downturn in starts as a result, but Goodrum's defensive versatility should allow him to crack the lineup a handful of times per week. That should be enough to make him worthy of rostering in AL-only leagues.