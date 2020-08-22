site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Not starting Saturday
Goodrum isn't in the lineup Saturday against Cleveland.
Goodrum went hitless with one walk and eight strikeouts over his past 13 plate appearances, and he'll get a day off Saturday. Willi Castro will take over at shortstop in his absence.
