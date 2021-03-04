Goodrum went 2-for-2 with a double in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies and is a perfect 4-for-4 this spring.
It's a really small sample size of course, but with Goodrum looking to solidify his role during spring training, every good performance helps. The 29-year-old will likely serve as a utility option for the Tigers, with Willi Castro likely emerging as the everyday shortstop, but Goodrum should still play often across the field.
