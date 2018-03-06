Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Off to strong spring start
Goodrum, who is competing for a bench spot with the Tigers, is 7-for-17 through nine Grapefruit League games with three doubles, two home runs, four RBI and three stolen bases.
It's a great start for Goodrum, who is looking to catch on in Detroit after spending most of 2017 with Triple-A Rochester within Minnesota's system. The 26-year-old flashed some ability in the minors, blasting 13 home runs and stealing 11 bases in 127 games a season ago. His potential to provide a combination of power and speed could give him an inside track on a reserve infielder role at the MLB level, but even if he starts the year in the minors, he could be a candidate to get called up relatively soon if the need arises.
