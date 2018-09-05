Goodrum is not in the lineup against the White Sox on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Goodrum will take a seat following 11 straight starts, during which he's hit .310/.370/.524, which includes a multi-hit performance and three runs scored in Tuesday's victory. Ronny Rodriguez will start at shortstop while Jim Adduci gets the nod at first base for the series finale.