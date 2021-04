Goodrum is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

With the addition of Renato Nunez and the red-hot bat of Akil Baddoo, it seems Goodrum is getting squeezed a little for playing time. He's hitting .238 with seven strikeouts, two walks and one extra-base hit (a double) through 21 at-bats.