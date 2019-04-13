Goodrum (illness) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

He had started the last seven games, hitting .320 with a home run and a steal in 25 at-bats over that stretch. Goodrum should be considered questionable for Sunday's finale in Minnesota. John Hicks starts at first base, hitting fifth, while Miguel Cabrera slots in as the designated hitter.

