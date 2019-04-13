Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Out with illness
Goodrum (illness) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
He had started the last seven games, hitting .320 with a home run and a steal in 25 at-bats over that stretch. Goodrum should be considered questionable for Sunday's finale in Minnesota. John Hicks starts at first base, hitting fifth, while Miguel Cabrera slots in as the designated hitter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...