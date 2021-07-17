The Tigers placed Goodrum (calf) on the 10-day injured list following Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old will require a stay on the IL after being scratched from the lineup Saturday afternoon with a sore left calf. The extent of Goodrum's injury is unclear at this time, but the Tigers figure to provide an update on his condition within the next couple days. Alex Lange and Victor Reyes, recalled in a corresponding move, will replace Goodrum and Jose Urena (groin) on the active roster.