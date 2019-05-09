Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Playing regularly in left field
Goodrum will start in left field and bat cleanup Thursday against the Angels, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Goodrum will pick up a start in the outfield for the 18th time this season, putting him well on his way to maintain eligibility at that position in 2020. The Tigers returned Christin Stewart (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Thursday and are expected to reinstall him as the everyday left fielder in Friday's series opener in Minnesota, but Goodrum should still have a path to regular at-bats at either designated hitter or in the middle infield. Jordy Mercer (quadriceps) joined Josh Harrison (shoulder) on the IL on Thursday, leaving the team without its top shortstop and second baseman, respectively.
