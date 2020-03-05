Goodrum went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Goodrum missed a little over a week with a sore groin recently, but he looked good in this one. The 28-year-old is lined up to be Detroit's Opening Day shortstop, though he's proven to be versatile enough to play all over the field, which gives him some added fantasy value.