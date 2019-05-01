Goodrum went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.

Goodrum's third inning blast, his third of the year, ended up being the difference in the game. After getting off to a strong start this season, the 27-year-old had been in a slump recently, as he entered Tuesday with just one hit in his previous six games. Perhaps the long ball will get the versatile Goodrum rolling again.

