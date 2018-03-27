Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Prepared for super utility role
Goodrum, who has played everywhere except for pitcher and catcher in spring training, is prepared to take on a super utility role for the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
With JaCoby Jones and Victor Reyes also set to make the team as reserve outfielders, Goodrum will probably spend most of his time in the infield. But his versatility was intriguing to the organization. "Outfield, infield, pinch runner, whatever they need, I'm here to do that," Goodrum said. The 26-year-old likely won't play enough right away to warrant fantasy attention, but if a door opens to more regular playing time, his versatility as well as his potential to provide a little bit of power and speed (13 homers and 11 steals at Triple-A last season) could make him a deeper league option.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...