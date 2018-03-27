Goodrum, who has played everywhere except for pitcher and catcher in spring training, is prepared to take on a super utility role for the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

With JaCoby Jones and Victor Reyes also set to make the team as reserve outfielders, Goodrum will probably spend most of his time in the infield. But his versatility was intriguing to the organization. "Outfield, infield, pinch runner, whatever they need, I'm here to do that," Goodrum said. The 26-year-old likely won't play enough right away to warrant fantasy attention, but if a door opens to more regular playing time, his versatility as well as his potential to provide a little bit of power and speed (13 homers and 11 steals at Triple-A last season) could make him a deeper league option.