Goodrum is expected to see the bulk of his reps at shortstop this season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Goodrum primarily played shortstop while coming up through the Twins' farm system, but he's filled a super-utility role during his two seasons in the majors with Detroit. He made at least five appearances at every position in the field except third base in 2019, including more than 20 games at shortstop, second base and left field. He'll retain multi-position eligibility in most leagues heading into the upcoming season, but perhaps not beyond 2020 if he can run away with the full-time job at shortstop. Willi Castro looms as a potential threat to Goodrum if the Tigers determine the 22-year-old is worthy of another extended look in the majors after flopping during his first taste of the big leagues late in 2019.