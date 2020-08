Goodrum was removed in the top of the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Indians with right upper-back tightness.

According to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, Goodrum appeared to tweak his back on a swing during his fourth-inning plate appearance. Victor Reyes came off the bench to replace Goodrum, who finishes the day 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.