Goodrum is out of the lineup versus the White Sox on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Goodrum will sit for the first time since July 23 after starting the past 25 games. Over that span, he's hit just .185/.272/.380 with four home runs and nine RBI. Ronny Rodriguez will start at the keystone and bat sixth in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories