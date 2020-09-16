Goodrum (oblique) went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Royals.

Back in action after a two-week stint on the injured list, Goodrum picked up his first start of the season at the keystone and turned in a quality performance at the dish. With Jonathan Schoop (wrist) moving to the IL on Tuesday, Goodrum should serve as the Tigers' everyday second baseman until the former is ready to return. He'll man second base and will bat fifth in Wednesday's series finale.