Goodrum went 4-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's 12-8 win over the Royals.

After sitting out Saturday, Goodrum returned to the lineup with a vengeance. With the four hits, the versatile 27-year-old boosted his batting average to .242 to go along with 47 runs scored and 30 RBI in 81 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories