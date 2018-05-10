Goodrum went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

Leonys Martin (knee) was placed on the disabled list Wednesday and Nick Castellanos (knee) was held out of the lineup, so the Tigers turned to Goodrum in right field, with JaCoby Jones sliding over to center and Mikie Mahtook, who was called up earlier in the day, starting in left. Goodrum and Mahtook could each get more playing time for however long Martin and Castellanos are out. Victor Reyes should be in the mix for playing time, too.