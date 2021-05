Goodrum is starting at shortstop and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Goodrum was out of the lineup Saturday but will return for the series finale, bumping Willi Castro to the bench. The Tigers have plenty of versatile pieces in the infield, so expect manager A.J. Hinch to continue to mix and match with Goodrum, Willi Castro, Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop up the middle.