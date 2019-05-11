Goodrum (knee) is leading off and starting at second base for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader at Minnesota.

Goodrum suffered a bruised knee during a collision at first base in Friday's game and sat out Game 1, but apparently is good to go for the nightcap. The 27-year-old is in a bit of a slump with a .143/.143/.179 slash line over his last seven games.

