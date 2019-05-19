Goodrum (illness) is starting at first base and batting leadoff in Sunday's game versus the Athletics, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Goodrum was a late scratch Friday with flu-like symptoms and was held out of the lineup again Saturday, though he's apparently good to go for the series finale. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a 2-for-24 slump over his last seven games.