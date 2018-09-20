Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Remains out Thursday
Goodrum (quadriceps) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Goodrum hasn't played since Sept. 12 due to a deep quadriceps bruise he suffered during a collision with teammate Christin Stewart. The utility man was able to do some running earlier in the week, though he remains without a timetable for his return. Jim Adduci should continue to fill in at first base until Goodrum is healthy.
