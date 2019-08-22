Goodrum (groin) returns to the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

The 27-year-old returns to the lineup after missing four games while nursing a sore groin. Goodrum will hit in the cleanup spot against right-hander Gerrit Cole. The switch-hitting second baseman is slashing just .215/.295/.386 in 359 plate appearances against righties.

More News
Our Latest Stories