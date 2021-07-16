Goodrum (undisclosed) will bat seventh and play shortstop for the first half of Friday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Goodrum was scratched from the lineup for the final game before the break, but the days off have apparently cured whatever ailed him. He'll try to continue his good form from his final 10 games of the first half, as he hit .308/.357/.577 over that stretch.
