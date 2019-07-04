Goodrum went 2-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored in a 9-6 loss to the White Sox in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Goodrum showed his versatility on Wednesday, starting at second base and shifting to center field in Game 1, then playing at shortstop in the nightcap. The 27-year-old's ability to play multiple positions is a boon to the Tigers, though his .701 OPS and six home runs aren't moving the needle much in fantasy.