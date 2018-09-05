Goodrum went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Goodrum made the most out of his time on the basepaths, as he contributed three of Detroit's eight runs and also swiped his 11th bag of the year. The 26-year-old is now up to 50 runs scored this season in 117 games, to go along with 16 home runs and 45 RBI.