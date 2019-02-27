Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Scores twice Tuesday
Goodrum went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's spring win over the Mets.
Goodrum enters spring training as the frontrunner for the starting job at second base, though on Tuesday he received the starting nod at third base. The 26-year-old spent the bulk of his time between second and first base in 2018, but also showcased his versatility with eight-plus appearances at third base, shortstop, and each corner outfield position.
