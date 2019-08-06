Goodrum is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a strikeout in the matinee.

Prior to this twin bill, Goodrum was hitting .305 with three home runs, four steals and a 36 percent strikeout rate in 20 games since the All-Star break. Brandon Dixon will start at first base and hit cleanup.