site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-niko-goodrum-sitting-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Sitting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Goodrum is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Goodrum is absent from Detroit's starting nine for the second straight game. Harold Castro will man shortstop Monday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read