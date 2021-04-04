Goodrum is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
He'll sit for the second time in the three-game series. After serving as a regular in the lineup for most of the past three seasons, Goodrum is expected to see a reduction in playing time in 2021 while transitioning into more of a utility role.
