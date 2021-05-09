Goodrum is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Goodrum will head to the bench for the first time in May while manager A.J. Hinch makes room in the starting nine at shortstop for Harold Castro, who has recorded six hits between his last two games. Meanwhile, Goodrum is off to a hot start to May in his own right, slashing .370/.472/.519 through his first seven games of the month. Goodrum's double-play partner in the middle infield, Willi Castro, is probably more at risk of losing out on an everyday role to Harold Castro than Goodrum.