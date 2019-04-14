Goodrum (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Even with Jordy Mercer's (quadriceps) move to the injured list and minor injuries to Josh Harrison (shoulder) and Nicholas Castellanos (toe) testing the Tigers' depth, the team won't rush Goodrum back to action while he remains under the weather. The Tigers will have an off-day Monday, which the team hopes will provide enough extra recovery time for Goodrum to return to action for Tuesday's series opener at home versus the Pirates.