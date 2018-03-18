Goodrum (shoulder) will bat fifth and play third base Sunday in the Tigers' Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Goodrum was sidelined for more than a week earlier this month with left shoulder soreness, but he's since played each of the past three days, going 1-for-5 at the plate while seeing action at shortstop and third base and in right and center field. The 26-year-old switch-hitter remains in the mix for an Opening Day utility role with the Tigers.