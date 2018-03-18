Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Starting at third base Sunday
Goodrum (shoulder) will bat fifth and play third base Sunday in the Tigers' Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Goodrum was sidelined for more than a week earlier this month with left shoulder soreness, but he's since played each of the past three days, going 1-for-5 at the plate while seeing action at shortstop and third base and in right and center field. The 26-year-old switch-hitter remains in the mix for an Opening Day utility role with the Tigers.
