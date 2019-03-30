Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Starting in center Saturday
Goodrum is starting in center field and batting fifth in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Goodrum started at designated hitter in each of the team's first two games with Mikie Mahtook starting in center, but Mahtook is out of the lineup Saturday, pushing Goodrum over to center. The 27-year-old has the versatility to play in the outfield and infield, and he will likely serve in a super utility role for the Tigers this season.
